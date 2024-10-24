Officials on the ground after hurricane

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Disaster Risk Management Authority (DRMA) has classified the damage from Hurricane Oscar as level one, according to acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper.

The announcement came after government and DRMA officials conducted a damage assessment in Inagua.

“We were spared major damage, and I’m advised by the DRMA that the assessment is at level one, with level four being the most severe,” said Mr Cooper.

Island Administrator Herman Gilbert reported significant roof damage and widespread flooding, estimating that 92 out of the 169 assessed properties had roof damage.

He said the island experienced widespread flooding, including in areas that had never flooded before, with various parts of Matthew Town being particularly affected.

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) is working to restore electricity to the island. Although full power has not yet been restored, some areas have regained service.

Mr Cooper also highlighted damage to schools and the local clinic, emphasising the government’s commitment to providing resources for repairs.

Leon Lundy, the minister responsible for the Disaster Risk Management Authority, said officials have not seen significant damage in Inagua or other islands in the central and southern Bahamas. The assessment team is currently compiling reports to send to New Providence to determine the necessary funds for recovery.

He said the top priority is ensuring residents have the necessary resources to rebuild their lives. He said relief supplies are on the way, with additional aid arriving soon on the RBDF’s boat, Lawrence Major. Initial supplies have already been taken to the island for distribution to those in need.

On the ground, The Tribune observed some homes still boarded up.

However, reporters were not shown much roof or water damage.

Notably, the Inagua All-Age School, where dirty water still lined the office floor, sustained visible damage.

Acting Principal Amapola Hanchell reported roof damage to the office and science lab. Some shingles were lost, and water had leaked into the building.

Hanchell explained that the school remains closed as it has just regained power and is being cleaned up. She noted that around six inches of water had accumulated in the office area, which workers are working to remove.

Officials aim to reopen the school after the midterm break once everything is dried and cleaned.

She said one teacher had to evacuate her home due to flooding.

On Lighthouse Road, a water pump was being used to drain large floodwaters into the sea. Heavy equipment operator Norenson Palacious reported that around 12 residents were trapped in their homes due to flooding. He explained that they were dealing with three to four acres of water and were working to drain it into the sea, noting that this was the third location they had targeted for water removal.

Hurricane Oscar rapidly intensified from a tropical storm into a hurricane on Saturday. A hurricane warning was issued for Mayaguana, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay, Ragged Island, and Inagua. Although it initially reached category one strength, the storm weakened to a tropical storm before making landfall.

George Harris, a radio host on Coast FM, provided updates every 20 minutes on Saturday, urging residents to prepare for the storm. He said there was no panic on the island.

“Most people here in Inagua keep their homes boarded up from June onwards, so when a storm comes, they’re already prepared,” he said.

When Hurricane Oscar hit on Sunday, Mr Harris recalled continuous rain in the morning and winds of 26 knots, which he described as “normal.” However, conditions worsened throughout the day.

“By three o’clock, the rain came hard, and we heard thunder and saw lightning,” he said. “By seven o’clock, it was hell. The winds were howling like a train, just like the sounds you see in videos of tornadoes. We were actually hearing that.”