PM talks climate crisis, reparations and collaboration at CHOGM 2024 in Samoa

PRIME Minister Philip Davis engaged in discussions to enhance disaster resilience and foster economic opportunities for Bahamians during this week’s Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024 in Apia, Samoa.

The highlight of the event was the launch of “Joining the Dots: A Holistic Approach for Disaster Resilience”, which unveiled the Commonwealth Disaster Resilience Centre (CDRC). This new platform aims to facilitate collaboration among Commonwealth nations in the face of escalating climate challenges.

In his remarks, Mr Davis lauded the Commonwealth Secretary-General for her leadership in this initiative, emphasising the urgent need for a unified response to the threats posed by climate change.

“As Small Island Developing States (SIDS), we are on the frontline of the climate crisis, facing ever-increasing threats from natural disasters,” he said. “Today’s launch signifies a pivotal step towards a more cohesive approach in disaster resilience, enabling us to share knowledge, resources, and strategies across borders.”

Mr Davis stressed the importance of a holistic strategy that integrates health, climate adaptation, finance, and infrastructure, underscoring the success of initiatives like COMPASS, a collaborative financing model. He called for dismantling silos that hinder effective responses to disasters, aiming for stronger, more resilient communities.

The discussions at CHOGM gathered key stakeholders, including government leaders, experts, and civil society representatives, to explore best practices and innovative solutions for enhancing disaster resilience across the Commonwealth. The emphasis was on shaping policies that address climate adaptation, sustainable financing, and robust infrastructure to withstand climate impacts.

In addition to focusing on disaster resilience, Mr Davis held a bilateral meeting with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, addressing Ghana’s candidacy for Commonwealth Secretary-General and the issue of reparations. Both leaders advocated for solidarity between Caribbean and African nations, highlighting the need for continued dialogue and collaboration on shared historical concerns.

“This meeting reinforced the strong ties between The Bahamas and Ghana,” said Mr Davis said. “By working together within the Commonwealth framework, we can advance our mutual interests and strengthen our shared commitments.”

At the Commonwealth Business Forum, Mr Davis delivered an address on the potential for economic growth and innovation. The forum, themed “One Resilient Common Future: Transforming Our Common Wealth,” focused on issues affecting Commonwealth nations, including finance, trade, and sustainable innovation.

“The Commonwealth is more than just a network of nations; it is an economic powerhouse that can drive meaningful benefits for our people,” Mr Davis said. “Our focus on blended finance and strategic partnerships has already led to significant projects, creating jobs and diversifying our economy.”

Highlighting recent successes, Mr Davis recalled the Afreximbank’s General Meeting and the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum, which brought over 7,000 delegates to New Providence earlier this year. He said the event facilitated new trade connections, showcasing The Bahamas as a gateway between the Caribbean and Africa.

He also discussed innovative financial solutions, such as the Pan African Payments and Settlements System (PAPSS), aimed at simplifying cross-border transactions.

“By streamlining transactions, PAPSS makes it easier for Bahamian exporters to engage in trade with African partners, boosting exports and creating growth opportunities,” he said.

Addressing broader themes, he emphasised that the Commonwealth’s resilience lies in its capacity to unite around shared values and goals. He advocated for decisive action against climate change and economic inequalities, which disproportionately affect small island states like The Bahamas.

“The challenges we face — rising seas, stronger storms, and economic volatility — impact our daily lives,” he noted. “Through cooperation and shared resolve, we can create solutions that build resilience and drive sustainable development.”

He reaffirmed The Bahamas’ commitment to the Bridgetown Financing Agenda, supporting reforms to create a fairer global financial system for nations burdened by high debt. He expressed confidence that by working together, the Commonwealth can be a force for good, nurturing human talent and fostering economic collaboration.

“Let us strive for a Commonwealth where wealth, knowledge, and opportunity are accessible to all,” he urged. “Together, we can build a community united in purpose, driving forward a new era of inclusive economic growth.”