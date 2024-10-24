UB Mingoes drop match to MAU again

THE University of The Bahamas Mingoes fell short 4-1 against the Millennia Atlantic University Macaws on Saturday, October 19 at Kendall Soccer Park in Miami, Florida.

UB’s head coach Alex Thompson said that the team had a better overall performance compared to their 6-0 loss on Thursday, October 17.

“We set up a bit differently to give us some more success,” Thompson said. “There are always some young guys stepping up and in this match was Duron (Pratt) and Noel (Sands). We gave up an early goal in transition that had us playing catch up.”

The home team found the back of the net first in the seventh minute of the game. UB defended well and had some good looks at the goal but did not put any way.

The 19th minute saw MAU scoring again to go up 2-0.

UB’s defender Joshua Johnson kicked a free-kick in the 43rd minute that connected with forward and captain Marlin Barnes who timed the bounce and tapped it into the back of the net to cut into the deficit. MAU led 2-1 at the half.

UB came out in the second half looking to find the equaliser but were unable to. MAU found the back of the net twice to go up 4-1 by the 65th minute.

Thompson’s side tried to break past MAU’s goalkeeper but he made a few stops to keep the score at 4-1. Barnes played his final international game for UB. It was a bittersweet one as they were unable to win one of the games on this trip.

“I am always happy to help the team. It is my last international trip so I am happy to be here and helping the team,” Barnes said.

“I am happy to be here for this experience. We tried our best and I am proud of the boys. I was elected by them to be their captain and they showed trust and faith in me and I used that to empower myself to lead the team.”

UB and MAU were in action Thursday, October 17 in Doral, Florida. The home team won 6-0.

In the six matches on the international tour, UB finished with a 1-3-2 win/loss/draw record.

They will now turn their attention to the Bahamas Football Association men’s league that gets underway soon.