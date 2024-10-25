Bahamas suffers tough 8-0 loss to St Maarten

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

Team Bahamas had a great opening day performance but fell to St Maarten 8-0 on day two of the sixth Caribbean Baseball Cup hosted at the Andre Rodgers National Baseball Stadium.

The team now has a 1-1 record in the tournament to date and will prepare to take on Curaçao at 7pm tonight.

The US Virgin Islands upset Curaçao 4-3 in their matchup to pick up their first victory of the Caribbean Baseball Cup.

The defending champions Cuba remain undefeated in the regional tourney with a 2-0 record after defeating the Dominican Republic 8-2 yesterday.

Team Bahamas had a tough night against St Maarten.

The visiting club scored three runs at the top of the first inning to take the advantage in the contest. By the top of the third inning, they were in charge of the game 6-0.

Before the seventh inning, the team mailed in another two runs to take the game 8-0.

Jahneiro de la Rosa went 1-for-1 and scored