Clubs & Societies October 25, 2024

Bahamas State of Elks

The group will hold its state fair this coming Saturday, October 26, from noon to 6pm.

The fair is open to all, and scrumptious dishes will be served. Prizes and surprises.

Also, on Sunday, October 27, at 3pm the group will be honouring deceased members who passed away 2023 to 2024 at Divine Praise Baptist Church Hunts close.





CANCER SOCIETY OF THE BAHAMAS

Saturday, October 19, SuperClub Breezes came alive as hundreds of guests gathered for a night of thrill and laughter at the Cancer Society’s Bingo Family Fun Night, held to raise funds for the Cancer Caring Centre.

As guests screamed “Bingo!” and collected their prizes, excitement scattered through the air, adding to the festive atmosphere that filled the room.

For the event, local companies generously donated fantastic prizes, including gift certificates, an iron, an air fryer, luggage, a smart TV, and many more! In addition to bingo games, guests also entered a raffle to win other prizes.

The Cancer Society would like to thank the Kiwanis Club of Nassau A.M., who did a remarkable job organizing the event, and the volunteers from the Kiwanis Club of Elite Young Professionals and Key Clubs of various schools. Furthermore, we would like to thank SuperClub Breezes for allowing us to hold the event in their ballroom, the businesses who donated prizes, and the many residents who attended to help us provide comfort and hope to cancer patients.

A heartfelt thank you also goes out to Janet Brown, her son, Jarad, and other relatives for continuing to support the cause.

If you missed this year’s event, mark your calendar for October 18, 2025.





FIRST BAHAMAS BRANCH OF TOASTMASTERS CLUB 1600

Last Thursday, October 10, The First Bahamas Branch of Toastmasters Club 1600 honoured Distinguished Toastmaster Clement ‘the Gem’ Foster for his remarkable 50 years in the Toastmasters organisation, with a special highlight being the attendance of the Right Honorable Philip ‘Brave’ Davis, Prime Minister of the Bahamas who is also a Distinguished Toastmaster and past president of The First Bahamas Branch of Toastmasters Club 1600.

In a heartfelt tribute, the Prime Minister celebrated his long-time friendship with Clem, praising his unwavering dedication to public speaking and leadership. He emphasised how Clem’s contributions have not only shaped the Toastmasters community but have also inspired countless individuals to find their voices and lead with confidence.

The evening featured an engaging educational program, followed by a delightful gathering where members shared stories and laughter over food and drinks. This memorable event not only recognised Clem’s incredible achievements but also reinforced the strong bonds of friendship within our Toastmasters family. Here’s to many more years of inspiration, guided by the legacy of DTM Clement Foster.





Kiwanis Club of Cable Beach

Establishing a reading centre in a preschool setting is essential for fostering early literacy skills among young children. This centre can serve as a vibrant space where children can explore books, engage in storytelling, and participate in various literacy-related activities. The goal is to create an environment that promotes a love for reading and enhances language development.

In an effort to enhance early literacy skills among preschool-aged children, The Kiwanis Club of Cable Beach saw it fit and partnered with SLP schools namely Anatol Rodgers High School Key Club and Builders club to design benches and bookshelves. These benches and bookshelves along with reading books will be donated to various pre-schools to establish a reading centre within our educational institutions.

The rising readers reading center will serve as a crucial resource for both children and educators, providing access to a diverse range of literature and literacy-related activities.

The primary objectives of the Kiwanis Club of Cable Beach Rising readers reading center include:

1. Promoting Early Literacy Skills: By providing access to a variety of books and literacy resources, the center will support the development of essential reading skills among young learners.

2. Encouraging a Love for Reading: The centre will be designed to create an inviting atmosphere that encourages children to explore books and engage in storytelling, fostering a lifelong passion for reading.

3. Supporting Language Development: Through interactive literacy activities, the center will help enhance vocabulary, comprehension, and communication skills among preschoolers.

4. Providing Resources for Educators: The reading center will serve as a valuable resource for teachers, offering materials and strategies to effectively integrate literacy into the preschool curriculum.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Kiwanis Club of Cable Beach made their first donation to the Coconut Grove Pre School. Before the presentation was made Reading Ralph (Distinguished President Kenneth Sweeting) read to the students and they participated and enjoyed the story that was read to them.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to The Kiwanis Club of Cable Beach. Your commitment to enhancing early literacy is invaluable and will leave a lasting legacy in our community.





Phi Mu Chapter of Alpha Phil Alpha Fraternity Inc

The Brothers of the Phi Mu Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated — the 964th House of Alpha—represented our chapter with excellence at the 64th Florida Federation of Alpha Chapters District Conference:

• Brother Theodore A Johnson was elected as the Assistant District Director-elect, stepping into a vital leadership role within the district.

• Brother Joshua Z Dames won the Florida District Belford V Lawson Oratorical Competition and will represent the Florida District at the Southern Region Convention, March 5-9, 2025, Atlanta, Georgia.

• Brother Dévonte D Rolle received the Outstanding Service Award for his exceptional work as the Bahamas Islands Assistant Area Director, a testament to his dedication.

• Brother Jason J Weir served as the delegate for the chapter, voting on all matters during the conference.

• The Brothers of Phi Mu also participated in the College Chapter of the Year presentation and competition, representing our chapter with pride.

We are proud of the achievements of our brothers and look forward to continuing the legacy of Alpha excellence.





Rotaract Club of Nassau Sunset and Rotaract Club of University of The Bahamas

The Rotaract Club of Nassau Sunset and the Rotaract Club of the University of The Bahamas, will be hosting a “Financial Literacy Event” on Saturday October 26, at 10am at the University of The Bahamas, Harry C Moore Library.

The objective of this event is to educate individuals on how to take control of their finances and how to optimise tools and resources to build wealth.

We’ll have five amazing professionals for each segment:

1. Patrick Ferguson - Securities Investment Advisor for RF Bank & Trust.

2. Valentino Bethell - Real Estate Agent for Coldwell Banker Lightbourn Realty.

3. Sophia Moss - Sr Branch Manager of Teachers & Salaried Workers Co-Operative Credit Union Limited.

4. Kino McCartney - Branch Manager of Colina Insurance Limited.

5. Alex Sturrup - Sales Agent for Colina Insurance Limited. The event is free.