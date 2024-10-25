Community anger and probe launched over care home claims

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Social Services has launched an investigation into allegations of elder abuse and financial exploitation at the “Home Away From Home” senior care facility in Grand Bahama.

The investigation follows growing community outcry and claims that the facility’s administrator, Mervie Knowles, allegedly exploited elderly residents by taking control of their homes, cars, National Insurance Board (NIB) benefits, and life insurance policies. The ministry said the case has been referred to the Royal Bahamas Police Force for further investigation.

The Ministry of Social Services and the Ministry for Grand Bahama expressed deep concern about the allegations, adding: “The protection and well-being of our elderly citizens is a priority, and we want to assure the public that we are taking this matter very seriously.”

The ministries pledged to hold accountable anyone found responsible for wrongdoing, stressing the importance of allowing the investigative process to proceed thoroughly.

The case gained public attention after Phillipa Carey, whose grandmother Ingrid Carey resides at the facility, accused Ms Knowles of obtaining power of attorney over her grandmother’s assets. Ms Carey claimed that Ms Knowles had moved into her grandmother’s home and taken control of her property and finances without her consent.

Upon returning to Freeport from Chub Cay, Ms Carey claimed she discovered that her grandmother’s house in Bahamia had been transferred to Ms Knowles, along with her NIB pension, survivor’s benefits, and life insurance policy.

“I have to rent an Airbnb or stay with friends because a stranger came and took everything away,” she said, as she appealed for justice and called for more scrutiny of elder care facilities across Grand Bahama.

When contacted by The Tribune, Ms Knowles declined to comment, citing her busy schedule. However, in a separate interview with ZNS, she defended her actions, claiming that Ingrid Carey willingly signed over her property and named her as the beneficiary of her life insurance policy to ensure her burial expenses were covered.

Other families have come forward with their own troubling stories, including Jordan Curry, who accused the facility of neglecting his late grandfather. He claimed his grandfather was left unattended for hours after suffering a seizure and that the facility had taken control of his NIB benefits allegedly without the family’s knowledge. Mr Curry called on the government and the Grand Bahama Port Authority to investigate and urged families with loved ones in elder care to take action.

Pastor Margo Victor of Living Water Assembly of God emphasised the need for regular inspections of elder care facilities to prevent further exploitation, while Apostle Tyrone Thomas, a member of the Grand Bahama Christian Council, described the situation as “heart-wrenching.”

In its official statement, the Ministry of Social Services urged the public to be patient as the investigation proceeds, assuring residents that any egregious behaviour will be prosecuted under the law. The ministry also encouraged anyone with additional information to come forward.