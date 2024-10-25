Fatal plunge for worker from scaffold

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A 50-year-old man died yesterday after falling from a makeshift scaffold while working on a construction site in High Point Estates, off Theodora Lane.

The victim, Jacnel Joseph, was working on a two-storey building when he reportedly fell from the scaffold around 10am.

Kenel Luberis, a long-time friend and co-worker of Joseph, who grew up with him in Haiti before they both moved to The Bahamas, said: “I heard a sound, and when I looked, I saw him on the ground. I feel very, very bad. When I turned back, I saw my guy on the ground.”

“I called his son because his son had already heard something had happened.”

Joseph’s identification items included his work permit.

Two unidentified women cried at the scene of the industrial accident.