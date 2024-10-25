Groundbreaking ceremony held for Eden facility to handle plastic

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

EDEN Recycling and Manufacturing Limited marked a groundbreaking ceremony for its new facility yesterday, attended by government officials and local leaders.

The company, led by chairman and CEO Andrew McFall, unveiled its vision for transforming waste management in The Bahamas by introducing innovative recycling and manufacturing solutions to reduce the country’s environmental impact.

During the event, Mr McFall emphasised the company’s commitment to addressing the country’s waste challenges, specifically focusing on reducing plastic waste.

“This facility will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology, initially handling plastic waste from key sectors such as tourism, agriculture, and education,” Mr McFall said.

He outlined plans to eventually expand into manufacturing eco-friendly plastic products, helping to reduce the use of single-use plastics while offering sustainable alternatives for commercial purposes.

In addition to recycling, Eden Recycling will also focus on manufacturing products like plumbing pipes and electrical fixtures. Mr McFall believes that local manufacturing will play a crucial role in driving economic growth, reducing dependency on imports, and offering more affordable retail options for Bahamians.

“At Eden, it is our inherent belief that manufacturing will, or should be, one of the ways forward for economic growth,” he added.

The event also included remarks from Acting Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Chester Cooper, who highlighted the importance of sustainable initiatives like Eden’s in supporting the government’s environmental goals.

He praised the company for contributing to the country’s eco-friendly agenda, noting that initiatives like this will help address the country’s plastic pollution problem.

“A few years ago, the government of The Bahamas banned single-use plastics,” Mr Cooper said. “By recycling, Eden is playing a critical role in ensuring less plastic ends up in our environment, which aligns with our broader efforts for sustainable tourism and environmental conservation.”