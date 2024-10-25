'New ambulances not fit for the job'

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter



SEVERAL National Emergency Medical Services (NEMS) employees have criticised recently acquired ambulances, saying their small size and inability to accommodate large patients and essential medical equipment make them unsuitable for responding to emergencies.

However, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said the vehicles are still effective in emergencies.

He said despite their smaller size, their advantages include manoeuvrability in tight spaces and quicker response times.

Fourteen ambulances arrived from Spain last month to address critical shortage issues.

Dr Darville said the ambulances bought from Spain for about $1.5m were intended for the Family Islands as part of an Inter-American Development Bank and Ministry of Health project.

However, he said some remained in New Providence to address the shortage.

He said the Public Hospitals Authority is in the process of procuring a new fleet of ambulances for New Providence, but could not say when they will arrive.

Nonetheless, the Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) who spoke to The Tribune anonymously fearing victimisation said the new ambulances are problematic.

They reported instances where responders could not transport patients in the new vehicles and had to wait for another ambulance due to the patient’s size or because certain trauma cases could not be managed with the limited equipment.

They argued that these limitations make the ambulances unsuitable for patients and first responders, with one EMT calling them “pure garbage.”

“If we have a patient that is 250 and higher in terms of pounds, that stretcher will not be conducive to put them on,” the EMT said. “While it can carry the weight, the girth of them, it would not be conducive. If you’re 5’10 or taller, it would be very uncomfortable to put you on.”

In addition to size concerns, all of the new ambulances have manual transmissions, limiting who can drive them. An EMT claimed fewer than ten EMTs can operate the vehicles, which are better suited for shorter and smaller drivers. However, the worker said this has not hindered operations, as reserve EMTs are on standby.

EMTs also highlighted safety concerns in treating certain cases.

They said the vehicles’ cramped space makes it difficult to apply traction to patients with femur fractures, a critical step in preventing life-threatening complications like compartment syndrome.

Cardiac arrest cases, according to them, are also harder to manage in the new ambulances, which lack AutoPulse, a device that performs chest compressions.

EMTs said the AutoPulse cannot be safely stored in the vehicles due to space constraints.

“If we have a cardiac arrest management, we are relying back on the responder, the EMT paramedic, in the back of the vehicle, to do compression,” one EMT said.

“If the motion of the vehicle swings left and right in and out of traffic, it takes away from the effectiveness, and it increases the risk to the responder because you can be thrown left, right on back because of the vehicle operation.”

Responders criticised the stretchers, describing them as “outdated” and unsuitable for safe patient transfers, and warning that they could lead to “industrial accidents.”

The main concern was that the stretchers lack adjustable height settings, offering only fully raised or fully lowered positions. EMTs said this limitation increases the risk of accidents when moving patients from beds or chairs.

To compound the situation, EMTs said the new vehicles are not easily noticeable.

“It does not produce the wattage that we would like it to produce to warn people that we are coming,” one said.

Dr Darville said that while operators may have personal preferences regarding the type of vehicles, the primary focus is always on delivering timely, safe, and evidence-based care.

He said officials bought standard shift ambulances because they are cheaper to maintain and widely used globally.

“Some drivers may not be able to do standard shift, but the reality is they need to be trained,” he said.

Regarding concerns about the size of the vehicles, he said: “It’s always good to have an ambulance where you could walk around and you could stand in but an emergency medical vehicle is for immediate response and immediate delivery of the medically challenged individual. The transport is very, very quick, and it does not have to be bulky.”