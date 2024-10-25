Second murder in weeks at scrap metal site

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

FOR the second time in eight weeks, a man has been killed at a scrap metal and bodywork facility in Carmichael Road, marking the 98th murder of the year.

The latest victim, Lenroy Rolle, said to be in his 50s, was gunned down near Ramsey Street shortly before noon yesterday.

Police said an unknown assailant shot Rolle, the owner of the facility, multiple times before fleeing in a dark-coloured vehicle.

In late August, a 40-year-old employee of the facility, Noelcin Vilma, was shot and killed during an attempted robbery one day before his birthday.

Chief Superintendent Tess Newbold, the officer in charge of the southwestern division, yesterday acknowledged the location of the two murders but could not confirm a connection between them.

Eric Utile, a friend of Vilma, told The Tribune in August that two weeks before his friend was killed, an attempt was made to rob him in the same yard.

