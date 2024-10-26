Alzheimer’s Association demands gov't fast track regulations for elder care homes

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Alzheimer’s Association called on the government to fast-track regulations for elder care homes following a recent case in which a resident allegedly signed over their family home to a facility owner.

The Association has also pushed for the implementation of the National Dementia Plan, highlighting the need to protect vulnerable seniors from exploitation.

This statement comes in light of recent allegations against the Home Away From Home care facility in Grand Bahama.

The Association emphasized the critical need for stronger regulations to protect vulnerable seniors from exploitation, especially those with dementia.

“We cannot allow these vulnerable individuals to be taken advantage of, and the government must act to ensure stronger regulations are put in place,” said the Association in a statement yesterday.

The statement referenced The National Dementia Plan established in 2017, established with the intention to be in alignment with the World Health Organization’s framework, but the Association have called for expeditious local implementation of the legislation in order to mandate the provision of essential protections for both residents and their families.

For more information or assistance, families are encouraged to reach out to the Bahamas Alzheimer’s Association at bahamasalz242@gmail.com.