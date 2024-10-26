Darville: Gov't taking 'serious steps' to address elderly care

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said the government is taking “serious steps” in addressing the care of the elderly.

His remarks followed the Ministry of Social Services launching an investigation into allegations of elder abuse and financial exploitation at the "Home Away From Home" senior care facility in Grand Bahama.

Dr Darville admitted the situation in Grand Bahama “disturbed” him.

Phillipa Carey, whose grandmother Ingrid Carey resides at the facility, accused the facility’s administrator Mervie Knowles of obtaining power of attorney over her grandmother’s assets. Ms Carey claimed that Ms Knowles had moved into her grandmother’s home and taken control of her property and finances without her consent.

The ministry said the case has been referred to the Royal Bahamas Police Force for further investigation.

It was reported on Friday that Ms Knowles decided to return the home back to the family, a day after more than a dozen residents gathered angrily outside the home to protest.

Yesterday, Mr Darville said that officials are seeing more elderly patients left behind at a hospital, with loved ones failing to pick them up.

“We are in communication with social services as well as our geriatric facility and I want the Bahamian people to know that there is some indications of a breakdown in the moral fiber of the country, where for the first time, our loved ones, the elderly who have contributed our society, are being abandoned by their loved ones.”

“The government is taking serious steps to look at a better way how we could address the care of our elderly and also expand the geriatric services so that in the event that the complications with illness and the ability to treat elderly patients can be addressed from our geriatric hospital.”