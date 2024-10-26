Family reclaims custody from GB caretaker, home returned

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Ingrid Carey was removed from Home Away From Home Senior Care Facility on Friday and released into the custody of her granddaughter, Philippa Carey.

This comes following allegations of elder abuse and financial exploitation against the facility's administrator, Mervie Knowles, who claims Ms Carey granted her power of attorney and signed over her house, life insurance policy, and NIB benefits willingly.

After the story aired on ZNS this week, concerned residents gathered at the senior care facility in support of Philippa, who had been denied access to the house and her grandmother, who was under Ms Knowles’ care.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Social Services announced an investigation into the matter. By Friday, however, Ingrid Carey’s family in New Providence produced an original power of attorney that enabled Philippa to regain custody of her grandmother.

With police assistance, Ms Carey was removed on Friday and taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital, where she is undergoing medical and psychiatric assessments.

Philippa explained that her aunt Sharon Thompson, who was granted power of attorney over Ms Carey in 2011 by their now-deceased mother, had the original power of attorney document.

Although Philippa now has legal custody of her grandmother, she said the struggle is far from over.

“Even though we got her back, the fight does not stop there. I am happy that at least I got her back, everything else I could deal with as they come,” she said.

An agreement has also been reached to transfer the house back to Philippa.

“We made an agreement, both Mervie and my family, that she has seven days to get her belongings out of the house, but within those seven days we will be preparing to move back in,” Philippa said.

Philippa and her children look forward to being together with their grandmother at home once more.

She said that her grandmother is aware she is no longer at Home Away From Home and asked what took her so long to get her.

Philippa also noted that Ms. Knowles is demanding $20,000, a claim she intends to contest in court.

“We will fight that claim of $20,000 because some things they did and went about were done the wrong way, and we want to get justice on every part,” she said.

Philippa expressed surprise at the overwhelming support from people across The Bahamas and the Caribbean.

“I never thought in a million years to have the country rally around me. I knew it would have raised a few eyebrows, but to see how far it went—to Jamaica, Turks & Caicos, all the islands—I never expected that,” she said.

She also thanked the community for their support.

“I want to thank everyone near and far, who shared a post, liked it, and for all the encouraging words and those who went to stand in front of Home Away From Home to support me. I thank the Grand Lucayan, Wendy (Fox), because without any of you, this would not be possible.”

Philippa said she is happy her family will now be reunited under one roof.