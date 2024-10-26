Lucayan remains to be returned to The Bahamas next week

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE Antiquities, Monuments, and Museums Corporation (AMMC) revealed that it is preparing to welcome Lucayan remains that have been housed in a Michigan museum for nearly 100 years, marking a historic first for The Bahamas.

This repatriation will be the first instance of the country successfully retrieving human remains or other cultural materials taken from its borders.

Dr Grace Turner, Senior Archaeologist at the AMMC, explained the significance of the upcoming event during a press conference on Friday.

The remains, consisting of a cranium and long bones from at least three individuals, were taken from a cave on San Salvador—formerly known as Watlings Island—in the 1920s. They have been kept in a Michigan State University collection for several decades.

“This is the first time we will have these kinds of cultural materials returned to us,” Dr Turner said, highlighting the historical impact of this repatriation.

"For a place like the Bahamas that was a British colony in the past, it was common for archaeologists to take materials out of the country without permission."

The repatriation has been made possible through the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), a U.S. law passed in the 1980s that mandates the return of Native American human remains to their rightful descendants.

This legislation opened the door for the return of the Lucayan remains, emphasizing the shared history of colonized peoples in reclaiming cultural heritage.

The Lucayan people, who were the first to greet Christopher Columbus in 1492, were nearly wiped out within a few decades of European contact. Dr Turner described the return of their remains as a poignant reminder of their historical significance.

"The Lucayans were the first people to greet Columbus, and their remains are at least 500 years old, if not older," she said.

The AMMC has scheduled an official welcoming ceremony for October 29 at Rawson Square, where the remains will be formally presented. Dr Turner shared that a representative from Michigan State University will hand over the remains during an event that will feature a full military parade conducted by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

The ceremony will coincide with the AMMC’s 25th-anniversary celebrations, marking a dual milestone for the organization. The remains will be received as part of The Bahamas’ cultural patrimony, contributing to ongoing efforts to preserve and understand the country’s history.

Though the remains will not immediately be placed on public display due to sensitivities around exhibiting human remains, the AMMC revealed that they plan to conduct further scientific analysis.

Dr Turner highlighted that tests such as isotope analysis, which can reveal dietary information, and possible ancient DNA extraction will be part of efforts to learn more about the Lucayan people.

“We need to be able to see the cranium, and if there are teeth in the cranium, it’s possible we could extract ancient DNA from them,” Dr Turner said. She added that the remains will also undergo radiocarbon dating to determine the exact timeline of when the individuals lived.

Dr Turner spoke of the AMMC having previously exhibited Lucayan remains as part of efforts to educate the public about the indigenous peoples of the Bahamas.

Dr Turner referenced the exhibit of "Princess Amaya," the remains of a young Lucayan woman, which had been displayed at the Pompey Museum for two years to offer a personal perspective on the Lucayan story.

“This has been a long time coming,” she said, “but we’re finally bringing them home.”

This upcoming repatriation follows the return of more than 10,000 historical documents from Britain last week, covering key moments in the Bahamas’ path to independence.

Acting Director Don Cornish explained that the AMMC has launched new initiatives to restore heritage sites and establish a National Museum. These efforts, he said, are part of a long-term vision to ensure that Bahamians remain connected to their history and culture.

“The return of these remains is just the beginning,” Mr Cornish said.

“We have a responsibility to continue educating the public, preserving our heritage, and making sure our history is celebrated not just in New Providence but across the entire Bahamas.”