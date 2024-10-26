Man placed on six-month probation over possession of marijuana gummies

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was placed on six months probation on Friday after he admitted to having $200 worth of marijuana gummies in his home last week.

Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms initially arraigned Courtney Coulibaly, 22, possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

The charge was reduced to simple possession of dangerous drugs.

The defendant was found with a quantity of marijuana infused gummies at his residence in New Providence on October 23.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge and apologized profusely for his actions.

Linda Virgil, the defendant’s attorney, noted her client’s young age and early plea as part of her mitigation. Ms Virgil also said that the defendant is employed.

Magistrate Whyms granted the the defendant a conditional discharge where he was placed on a six month probation period. Breaching these conditions would carry a one month prison term.

Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson served as the prosecutor.