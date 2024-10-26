Man remanded after found with gun and shotgun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 19-year-old man was remanded into custody after he was allegedly found with a gun and a shotgun last month.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby arraigned Anpherney Riley on possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of an unlicensed shotgun.

The defendant’s parents were present for his arraignment.

The defendant was allegedly found with a black shotgun and a 9mm pistol sometime between July 7 and September 14 in New Providence.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Prosecutor Assistant Superintendent of Police Lewis objected to the accused’s bail.

The defendant will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his next court appearance on October 28.