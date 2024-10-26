One dead after double shooting in church parking lot

A DOUBLE shooting outside a church has left one man dead and another in hospital, while a separate shooting on Saturday has seen another man left in critical condition in hospital.

The fatal shooting took place at about 4.15pm after gunshots were fired on West End Avenue.

Police arrived at the scene to find two men, believed to be in their 20s, suffering from gunshot injuries. One died at the scene, while the other was taken to hospital.

Officers said that the victims, along with a group of others, were standing in the church parking lot when two men got out of a dark Japanese vehicle and opened fire, hitting both men multiple times.

Superintendent Terrico Sweeting said at the scene that police were alerted by Shotspotter technology to the shooting.

He said the Japanese vehicle travelled through West End Avenue before turning around and approaching the scene of the shooting.

Supt Sweeting said neither of the victims was known to police, and noted that there are a number of security cameras and that the police were “relying heavily” on camera footage for the investigation.

He called on people to be “more vigilant and be more careful”. He said: “How many bodies that we have to pick up as police officers each and every day? Is it just our problem as an organisation as the Royal Bahamas Police Force? Or is it the whole society’s problem? So we need to think introspectively, as The Bahamas, as the Bahamian people. We always say one nation, one people under God. Let’s be a true nation and one people under God, have a true focus.”

Earlier, at about noon, a man was sitting in a vehicle on Willow Tree Street in Pinewood Gardens when two people got out of a dark Japanese vehicle and fired at his vehicle, hitting him in his upper and lower body.

The 25-year-old victim was taken to hospital by private vehicle where he is said to be in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 911, 919, CID on 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers on 328-8477.