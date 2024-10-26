One dead after double shooting in church parking lot

A DOUBLE shooting outside a church has left one man dead and another in hospital, while a separate shooting on Saturday has seen another man left in critical condition in hospital.
The fatal shooting took place at about 4.15pm after gunshots were fired on West End Avenue.
Police arrived at the scene to find two men, believed to be in their 20s, suffering from gunshot injuries. One died at the scene, while the other was taken to hospital.
Officers said that the victims, along with a group of others, were standing in the church parking lot when two men got out of a dark Japanese vehicle and opened fire, hitting both men multiple times.
Superintendent Terrico Sweeting said at the scene that police were alerted by Shotspotter technology to the shooting.
He said the Japanese vehicle travelled through West End Avenue before turning around and approaching the scene of the shooting.
Supt Sweeting said neither of the victims was known to police, and noted that there are a number of security cameras and that the police were “relying heavily” on camera footage for the investigation.
He called on people to be “more vigilant and be more careful”. He said: “How many bodies that we have to pick up as police officers each and every day? Is it just our problem as an organisation as the Royal Bahamas Police Force? Or is it the whole society’s problem? So we need to think introspectively, as The Bahamas, as the Bahamian people. We always say one nation, one people under God. Let’s be a true nation and one people under God, have a true focus.”
Earlier, at about noon, a man was sitting in a vehicle on Willow Tree Street in Pinewood Gardens when two people got out of a dark Japanese vehicle and fired at his vehicle, hitting him in his upper and lower body.
The 25-year-old victim was taken to hospital by private vehicle where he is said to be in critical condition.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact 911, 919, CID on 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers on 328-8477.
Comments
hrysippus 9 hours, 35 minutes ago
Most people should surely know that the shotspotter technology is a scam bought into by the corruption smeared Christie administration, possibly for kickbacks and bribes to the necessary government workers, elected or appointed. It is beyond belief that none of the dozens of people who witnessed this shooting that not one of the would have informed the police. There is are necessity to defend stupid past decisions by the authorities, or so it would seem.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
Ah I was just about to say the same, have been saying the same for years.
This technology is designed for remote areas where noone is around for miles. Those vendors and whoever got the millions in finders fees had to know this was completely useless in the inner city. Why the police continue to make the statement "alerted by shotspotter" is baffling.
"there are a number of security cameras and that the police were “relying heavily” on camera footage for the investigation"
This on the other hand is useful. Had they designed a system that could integrate shotspotter with cameras years ago we might not be in the church parking lot
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
Its apparent to me that the drug culture of the 70s and beyond has had a much more devastating impact on our community than addiction and overdose. It has completely destroyed any semblance of order. It brought in decades of noninsightful, unintelligent, unethical, by any means necessary, corrupt men and made overnight perceived financial successes of them. With their finances came elevation and power and they were then able to attract and promote people like themselves (this a good time to use "men of their ilk") to top positions. Mediocrity had power over excellence. The treasury became a money pot and Good ideas and ideas to root out corruption and implement cost controls were out the window. This pattern repeated itself throughout the economy, because who was on the receipt end of corrupt treasury practices? Medicocrity and corruption elevates its own. Service quality, value for money out the window. Infrastructure collapse.
The concept that money is the objective, anything is ok if it gets money and unqualified people can have control has taken root everywhere.
The 15year olds can see. They know the way to success. And we back in the church parking lot
Sign in to comment
OpenID