Permanent secretary Antoinette Thompson dies

ANTOINETTE Thompson, permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, has died after 40 years of public service.

The Cabinet's office confirmed her passing in a statement on Friday, praising her dedication and commitment to the country.

Throughout her career, Ms Thompson served in several ministries, accumulating 43 years of public service. She was the permanent secretary in the former Ministry of Transport and Housing until she was placed on "unrecorded leave" in April 2023.

Following her leave, she initiated legal action against the government, alleging that she was subjected to an “orchestrated” campaign aimed at silencing her from further whistleblowing on various infractions purportedly occurring within the Ministry of Transport and Housing.