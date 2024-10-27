Two dead in Ragged Island plane crash

TWO people are dead after an early morning plane crash in Ragged Island on Sunday.
Police said that officers were notified of the incident shortly before 5am. The crash occurred east of Duncan Town Airport.
Police responded along with personnel from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Operation Bahamas Turks and Caicos, and the US Drug Enforcement Agency.
At the scene was a twin engine plane engulfed in flames.
The charred remains of two people were found at the scene.
Investigations are ongoing.
Comments
hrysippus 8 hours, 15 minutes ago
Why would a twin engine plane being trying to land in an Out Island that does not have runway lights in the pre-dawn hours? An emergency landing? Something else? Was not Ragged Island and it's policeperson just put ubder investigation a few months back?
