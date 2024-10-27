Two dead in Ragged Island plane crash

TWO people are dead after an early morning plane crash in Ragged Island on Sunday.

Police said that officers were notified of the incident shortly before 5am. The crash occurred east of Duncan Town Airport.

Police responded along with personnel from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Operation Bahamas Turks and Caicos, and the US Drug Enforcement Agency.

At the scene was a twin engine plane engulfed in flames.

The charred remains of two people were found at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.