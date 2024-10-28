AMMC facing funding, staffing and community engagement challenges

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THE Antiquities, Monuments, and Museums Corporation (AMMC) is facing pressing challenges in funding, staffing, and community engagement.

A primary hurdle is securing enough funding to maintain and restore historical sites, many of which are ageing and at risk of irreversible damage. The challenge comes as the corporation is celebrating 25 years of work preserving Bahamian heritage,

Acting director Don Cornish highlighted the funding gap, noting that “derelict buildings” present significant restoration opportunities that require substantial financial resources to save these national treasures from further decay.

Beyond financial constraints, the AMMC struggles with limited staffing, especially for technical roles critical to maintaining the national register of historic sites and overseeing restoration projects. Cornish acknowledged that the corporation is “not fully staffed technically” and expressed a need for skilled personnel to meet its preservation mandate fully.

Dr Grace Turner, senior archaeologist at the AMMC, echoed this concern, pointing out the AMMC’s stretched resources in archaeology, despite its responsibility to oversee all archaeological activity in The Bahamas.

In recent years, the AMMC has launched several public awareness initiatives, including a video series, to educate Bahamians about heritage preservation. Yet, Mr Cornish and Dr Turner agree that outreach efforts, especially among younger generations, require expansion to foster a deeper understanding of cultural history and preservation’s significance.

The AMMC is also working on plans for a national museum, envisioned as a centralised space to showcase Bahamian heritage and engage the public. Mr Cornish emphasised the importance of a dedicated venue where citizens can “celebrate the country’s heritage”, a goal that aligns with efforts to decentralise preservation work across the archipelago.

Adding to the AMMC’s infrastructural challenges, Hurricane Dorian’s devastation in 2019 destroyed its facility in Abaco, complicating efforts to preserve local heritage.

Slow recovery and limited resources have hindered the reestablishment of a permanent presence on the island, although plans to expand with a museum in Grand Bahama are underway.

International collaborations with institutions like the University of Florida and the University of the Bahamas have brought valuable expertise to the AMMC.

Over the years, the corporation has managed and protected some of the country’s most historically significant sites, including the Pompey Museum, Balcony House, and Fort Charlotte. It has also maintained a national register of historic buildings and archaeological sites across the islands, helping to preserve invaluable cultural landmarks.

Reflecting on these achievements, Mr Cornish said: “Our work in the past 25 years has been significant in terms of preserving heritage.

“We’ve established a foundation that will last.”

Despite the organisation’s challenges, Mr Cornish expressed optimism about increasing public engagement and investment in Bahamian heritage, hoping that future generations will become more aware of preservation efforts. A notable milestone in these efforts is the repatriation of Lucayan remains from Michigan, set for October 29, representing a significant achievement in restoring Bahamian cultural artefacts.