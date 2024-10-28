BPSU chief accuses govt of political favouritism

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Public Services Union (BPSU) president Kimsley Ferguson accused the government of political favouritism, claiming that qualified public servants are being bypassed for politically connected individuals.

His comments came during a Guardian radio interview where he highlighted a series of concerns about what he claims is the treatment of public servants, lack of adherence to policies, and inequities in the allocation of benefits.

In response, Labour and Public Services Minister Pia Glover-Rolle said her office maintains an open-door policy with unions, including the BPSU. She said her last communication with Mr Ferguson was on October 16 and encouraged him to discuss any additional concerns directly with her.

During the interview, Mr Ferguson revealed that the BPSU was preparing to file formal disputes and engage in the conciliation process to address concerns.

He referenced a recent appointment of the Postmaster General, alleging that the position was awarded to a consultant with Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) connections, despite internal candidates who are more qualified.

He expressed frustration that a policy requiring a 30-day internal posting period for vacancies had been ignored.

“You just need to be the head of some branch of the PLP, and you get a consultant post,” Mr Ferguson said, claiming there was a disregard for proper promotion policies and advancement.

He also criticised the government’s practice of rehiring retired permanent secretaries on higher salaries, saying this undermines opportunities for younger, qualified employees to be promoted.

He described the re-engagement of retired officials as a breach of policies, which state that retired public officers should only be rehired when internal candidates are unavailable.

Mr Ferguson also expressed concern that these rehired officials are being paid more than they previously earned.

Regarding financial benefits, Mr Ferguson said permanent secretaries receive a $1,200 housing allowance, while lower-ranking public servants continue to struggle financially. He also pointed out disparities in responsibility allowances, with some senior officials benefiting from these increases while others, particularly those handling multiple ministries or departments, were left out.

“The government is paying these people’s mortgage,” Mr Ferguson said, referencing the housing allowance, and lamented that others were facing financial struggles without similar benefits.

“It appears as if the only competent people in the public service are the permanent secretaries because they can’t seem to go home.”

Mr Ferguson also expressed disappointment at the union’s exclusion from the planning of Public Service Week, accusing the ministry of ignoring the BPSU’s attempts to be involved.

According to him, despite reaching out to the Minister of Public Service, the union only learned about the event after it had been organised. He described the lack of union involvement as an ongoing issue, emphasising the importance of the union being included in decisions that affect public servants.

Mr Ferguson expressed concern over what he perceives as a lack of training and mentorship for younger public servants, warning that without proper succession planning, the public service would face stagnation. He called on the government to invest in developing future leaders within the sector, rather than relying on retired officials or external appointments.

“There’s no training taking place,” he said.

He stressed that qualified younger employees were being denied a fair opportunity to advance, with external candidates or political connections often taking precedence.

In response, Mrs Glover-Rolle highlighted the completion of a public service skills audit, which she said will help guide strategic succession planning.

She further noted that the government has revamped public service onboarding and hiring processes through the PS-PEP 52-week programme and is set to implement further changes through digitalisation efforts aimed at improving efficiency across the public service.