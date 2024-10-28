‘Buddy’ on fire for Warriors

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN National Basketball Association (NBA) pro Chavano “Buddy” Hield is off to a scorching hot start with the Golden State Warriors this season.

The Grand Bahamian sharpshooter made history with his performance in the team’s 127-86 win against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Centre on Friday evening. He once again led the team in scoring off the bench with 27 points, six assists and four rebounds in just 20 minutes.

Additionally, he shot 10-for-14 from the field and 7-for-9 from deep.

The three-point specialist got 24 of his 27 total points in the first half while canning six of his seven makes in the first half to give GSW a sizable advantage over Utah.

Hield made NBA history by climbing to the 21st spot on the NBA’s all time made three pointers list. He also set an NBA record for the most made three-pointers through two games for a new team with 12 in total.

The former Sixers shooting guard has meshed well with the Warriors team and head coach Steve Kerr has been impressed with his play so far.

“It was incredible watching him that first half. He brings so much energy to the floor and a part of it is the way he plays, just seeking the shots, seeking the threes and sprinting the floor. He runs so hard both directions and sets the tone for us. The other part is he is just an incredible person and teammate.

“He is full of joy, bench is laughing all the time with him and what he brings to the team goes way beyond just his shooting but thats massive in and of itself. We are thrilled to have Buddy,” he said.

The Grand Bahamian pro checked into the game at the 6:27 mark of the first quarter and immediately started to heat up.

He knocked down a deep three off an assist from Stephen Curry to give the Warriors an early 15-9 lead. Hield along with Curry went three for three and helped the Dubs to end the first period ahead 32-24.

“Buddy” nailed a rare two-pointer at the 2:46 mark to push the Warriors into double digit territory (45-35). He scored the next 11 points for Golden State and they went into the second half in the driver’s seat 56-42.

The Warriors overwhelmed the Jazz defence with high octane offence, outscoring the home team 71-44 the rest of the way.

Golden State shot 48.1 per cent on field goals while the Jazz were held to 31.5 per cent shooting.

They were equally as hot from three point range, making 20-of-50 three pointers on 40 per cent shooting.

The Dubs were also reletenless to the glass. They outrebounded the Jazz 60-45.

The Warriors played the Clippers last night and will take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.











