College of Charleston wins the White Sands Men’s Golf Invitational

Kieron van Wyk shot a 7-under-par 65 yesterday, tying for the best round of the day and his third round in the 60s, to walk away with the medallist honours and lead the College of Charleston to the team title at the White Sands Bahamas Men’s NCAA Golf Invitational at the Ocean Club Golf Course at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Twelve teams competed in the 54-hole event, with Charleston finishing at 50 under par, 10 strokes in front of Houston.

Van Wyk, a senior from South Africa who is ranked No. 22 among college golfers, birdied his first two holes on the day and was never threatened, finishing 21 under par - a tournament record - five strokes ahead of Hudson Weibel of Houston, who had a 3-under 69 yesterday after carding a 65 on Saturday.

As medallist, van Wyk earns a spot in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open, which is scheduled to be played in early March.

“I played really well for three days. I didn’t hit it great, but my short game helped me out,” said van Wyk, who picked up his fifth college win and first of this fall season. “This is by far my best-scoring tournament. And I’m looking forward to playing in my first PGA TOUR event.”

Van Wyk made 23 birdies and a double bogey over his 54 holes.

He was supported by teammates Jack Tickle of Bristol, Tenn., who had a 65, Loran Appel of the Netherlands, who shot 67, and Nevil Ruiter of the Netherlands, who counted with a 4-under 68.

Charleston had the three lowest rounds on the day, from van Wyk, Trickle and Appel. “It was their third time around this course, and they kind of figured it out,” said Charleston head coach Mitch Krywulcyz modestly.

“Jack (Trickle) caught fire for us. And when Kieron has his A game and gets around the lead, he’s going to win. He just has that ability.”

Houston’s Weibel, a junior from Dallas, and Wolfgang Glawe, a senior from Germany who was the first-round leader at -9, were both in the top five individually.

Glawe finished tied for fourth at -12, with Ruiter.

Tim Chan of Eastern Michigan finished third individually, at -14.

Ball State finished in third place as a team, at -26, followed by Maryland (-22), West Virginia (-17), Northern Illinois (-14) and Eastern Michigan (-8). Others in order were Rutgers (-5), George Mason (-3), Emory (E), Ohio (+8) and UC San Diego (+11).

Thirty players finished with sub-par scores for their 54 holes over the 6,943-yard, par 72 Ocean Club Golf Course designed by past major champion Tom Weiskopf. Houston, Mississippi, Duke and Santa Clara are past winners of the men’s competitions.

TEAM SCORING

Charleston, -50

Houston, -40

Ball State, -26

4. Maryland, -22

5. West Virginia, -17

6. Northern Illinois, -14

7. Eastern Michigan, -8

8. Rutgers, -5

9. George Mason, -3

10. Emory, E

11 Ohio, +8

12. UC San Diego, +11