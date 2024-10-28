CPSA may withdraw services if no resolution over labour practices with PHA

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Consultant Physician Staff Association (CPSA) may withdraw its services if no resolution is reached with the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) over labour practices and unpaid salaries at their mid-November conciliation meeting, according to CPSA president Dr Charelle Lockhart.

Dr Lockhart’s comments came soon after a PHA press release detailing the authority’s position on labour and operational issues.

The PHA responded with a statement affirming its consistent engagement with CPSA and emphasising that agreements have been reached on all non-financial points, with remaining financial items under review by the Financial Secretary.

“While CPSA has not yet agreed to these terms, management has maintained open communication, attended all scheduled meetings, and never paused negotiations,” PHA said.

Addressing recruitment challenges and recent accusations of operational issues within the healthcare system, the PHA acknowledged global healthcare staffing shortages and outlined recent hiring efforts.

“Two cohorts are enrolled in the PHA Academy, 41 new graduate nurses have been onboarded, and local training and scholarships for postgraduate specialty training are actively offered,” the statement read.

The PHA said all employees, including senior management, are required to clock in and out to monitor staff attendance, reflecting efforts to meet operational standards.

Dr Lockhart raised concerns regarding recent medicine shortages in the paediatric department, where doctors reportedly had to buy medications to meet patients’ needs. She described buying a bottle of salbutamol solution from a private pharmacy for children with respiratory illnesses due to hospital shortages, noting: “I don’t want to waste my time calling a thousand people begging them for one bottle kept in the ICU.”

In response, the PHA said it was unaware of any instances where doctors paid for medications out of pocket and that it has consistently made “every effort to expedite procurement” when medications face shortages.

PHA said when non-stock items or high-demand medications become unavailable, alternative treatments are actively sought to maintain care standards.

The PHA also addressed infrastructure issues like air conditioning at Princess Margaret Hospital, saying “infrastructure challenges are being actively addressed, with many already resolved,” as part of broader efforts to ensure a safe and functional hospital environment.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville acknowledged that while medication shortages do occur, these challenges are not unique to The Bahamas, often stemming from broader supply chain constraints.

He said when essential medications are unavailable, the standard protocol involves consulting with patients about alternatives without implying a “chronic lack of medication”.