PLP facts versus actual facts

I have always said in The Bahamas that when it comes to politics, there are two sets of “facts”; the actual facts and there are Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) facts and what I have come to find out is that these two sets of facts do not assimilate.

In a statement in The Nassau Guardian recently, in reference to the recent Baha Mar ruling, the PLP Chairman is quoted as saying: Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian is “seeking to tell a narrative which does not line up with the facts”.

When the chairman talks about the facts not lining up, exactly whose facts is he referring to?

It would appear that they lined up for Justice Andrew Borrok of the Supreme Court of the state of New York, but that is beside the point, I guess.

“Mitchell slams Izmirlian, Pintard and Baha Mar ruling.” – The Nassau Guardian.

An excerpt from this article: “Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) chairman and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell yesterday accused former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian of ‘seeking to tell a narrative which does not line up with the facts’.”

Mitchell was responding to a significant New York court judgment finding that Izmirlian lost his Baha Mar project a decade ago as a result of fraud and breaches allegedly committed by China Construction America (CCA).

Mitchell’s claim was made notwithstanding the fact that Justice Andrew Borrok of the Supreme Court of the State of New York said in his ruling that credible evidence indicated that Izmirlian acted “honourably and commercially reasonably” in seeking to have the multi-billion-development completed.

The judge awarded Izmirlian’s BML Properties Limited $1.6bn against China Construction America as a result of fraud and breaches.

Mitchell also lashed out at Opposition Leader Michael Pintard who on Sunday called for an investigation into the inferences in the ruling that Bahamian government officials had colluded with CCA to push Izmirlian out.

“We’re concerned about the leader of the opposition, who jumps on judgment comments written by a judge in the United States,” said Mitchell in a video recording that was widely circulated recently.

“When is the leader of the opposition going to support Bahamians and support The Bahamas?”

“Support Bahamians and support The Bahamas” on what exactly, Mr Mitchell?

Here, we have the chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party attempting to attack the Leader of the Opposition Free National Movement (FNM) with the old line of being “anti-Bahamian”. He did this when the New Day, Old Way Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) went to “war” with the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), at that time everyone who disagreed with the PLP government was seen as being “anti-Bahamian”.

Another instance occurred when Bahamians protested over issues like inadequate electricity and poor infrastructure in islands such as Andros and Eleuthera. The government’s response was to dismiss some of these criticisms as lacking in national loyalty, framing critics as opposing progress and nation-building efforts.

This has been a recurring theme in the PLP’s narrative whenever they face public discontent or organised opposition to their policies, so this has been established - let us move on.

It is simply amazing that the chairman of the New Day, Old Way PLP government seeks to attack the leader of the opposition and the BML Properties Limited over the recent Baha Mar ruling when it was the findings of the Supreme Court of the State of New York that stated: “In addition to the court ruling in favour of the … family for the sum of $1.6bn, the judgment referenced evidence of troubling allegations about the direct involvement and active support of officials in the then-PLP administration when Prime Minister [Philip] Davis served as deputy leader,” so here is where the issue comes in.

It would appear that the court ruling condemns the PLP administration for what amounts to collusion; in acting in concert with the contractor CCA to gain ownership of Baha Mar, but I am sure that the New Day, Old way government does not see it that way, but interestingly enough again Prime Minister Davis and Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) do not seem to be on the same page as it pertains to this issue. We have the Prime Minister instructing the Attorney General to review the matter; while Chairman Mitchell suggests that there really is nothing to review.

So what’s worse here? A government that can’t govern or one that hides its alleged failures behind accusations of treason and lies? Calling criticism “unpatriotic” is the real betrayal. It’s the last refuge of a failed administration, desperate to distract from the truth that they’re not doing their jobs. And the truth is, Bahamians are suffering, the government is failing, and that is fact.

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) fails for one reason, it is their nature.

October 24, 2024.

Nassau,

October 24, 2024.