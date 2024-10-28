Triple murder in Fox Hill

THREE men were murdered as masked men opened fire in Step Street in Fox Hill on Monday afternoon.
The shooting brought the murder count for the year to 102, and left residents shocked at one of the deadliest single incidents in recent times in The Bahamas.
The incident, which took place shortly before 4pm, saw three men shot and killed in a yard by a roadside garage.
A vehicle reportedly pulled up and three masked men got out with high-powered rifles and fired at an area where a number of young men were seated.
Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said that a man who was the intended target, who was out on bail, escaped the scene of the shooting. That man was later taken into custody by officers.
Commissioner Fernander described the incident as "very bold" and said that the perpetrators "don't care".
See Tuesday's Tribune for the full story.
mandela 6 hours, 25 minutes ago
The criminals are laughing at our dumb, corrupt police and the force. E-average criminals have the police scratching their heads. I think its time for a new C.O.P, Greenslade and crew have reached their max.
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 31 minutes ago
"Commissioner Fernander described the incident as "very bold" and said that the perpetrators "don't care"
The perpetrators know what every Bahamian knows, people in authority don't care either. Because someone in authority in the love of money, is shielding the drugs, the guns and the human trafficking. Some possibly by making criminal cases disappear. And if the respectable people dont care as long as they making money, why should the "known" criminal?
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 24 minutes ago
As said when the PM had the Big and Bold crime launch, the people they need to go after arent living in Englerston. And as long as the commissioner continues to regurgitate Saturation Patrols under new names this will continue to happen. Nothing new here, we've had incident after incident where multiple persons were shot by multiple gunmen shooting into a crowd of people, they were just lucky not to die en masse.
