Triple murder in Fox Hill

THREE men were murdered as masked men opened fire in Step Street in Fox Hill on Monday afternoon.

The shooting brought the murder count for the year to 102, and left residents shocked at one of the deadliest single incidents in recent times in The Bahamas.

The incident, which took place shortly before 4pm, saw three men shot and killed in a yard by a roadside garage.

A vehicle reportedly pulled up and three masked men got out with high-powered rifles and fired at an area where a number of young men were seated.

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said that a man who was the intended target, who was out on bail, escaped the scene of the shooting. That man was later taken into custody by officers.

Commissioner Fernander described the incident as "very bold" and said that the perpetrators "don't care".

