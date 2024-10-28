Two dead in early morning plane crash

TWO people were killed after an early morning plane crash in Ragged Island yesterday.

Police said officers were notified of the incident shortly before 5am. The crash occurred east of Duncan Town Airport.

Police and personnel from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Operation Bahamas Turks and Caicos, and the US Drug Enforcement Agency responded.

At the scene was a twin-engine plane engulfed in flames.

The charred remains of two people were found.

The Air Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) said it is coordinating with law enforcement officials to investigate the incident.