Glenn Pratt featured in major story in latest issue of Onyx Magazine

The Bahamas’ very own outstanding pro golfer Glenn Pratt was featured in a major story in the latest issue of Onyx Magazine, South Florida’s fastest growing publication showcasing the African-American communities in Florida.

Pratt, who was recently inducted into the United States African-American Pro Golfers Hall of Fame, is focused on developing young people in the game of golf. The story in the magazine is centred around the development of young Bahamians in the sport of golf and preparing them for college and a career in the sport.

Ty O’lander, Onyx Magazine’s contributing writer, recently presented Glen with a copy of the latest publication that also features Sir Franklyn Wilson of The Bahamas.