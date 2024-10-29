‘Jazz’, Yankees fall in 0-3 hole

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

Bahamian third baseman Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm Jr and the New York Yankees continue to struggle against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Major League Baseball (MLB) World Series.

The Dodgers have moved within one game of a World Series win after defeating the Yankees 4-2 last night at the Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

With the latest loss, the Yankees are now 0-3 in the series and will hope to avoid getting swept tonight for their first time since 1976 by the Cincinnati Reds.

Chisholm Jr, the second Bahamian to play in a World Series, went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in game three of the lopsided series.

The American League champions have not fared well against the Dodgers.

While the Bronx Bombers continue to struggle in the best-of-seven series, first baseman Freddie Freeman continues to shine. He homered for the third consecutive game against the Yankees while pitcher Walker Buehler delivered a strong performance on the mound.

The first baseman has been on a tear since pulling off a game-clinching grand slam in the World Series opener at home and last night was no different.

He nailed a two-run homer at the top of the first inning which resulted in Shohei Ohtani scoring a run and the Dodgers pulling ahead 2-0.

With Clarke Shmidt pitching for New York, Mookie Betts singled to the right while Tommy Edman scored.

The LA Dodgers were in cruise control at that point and had a commanding 4-0 lead at the top of the sixth inning.

New York went scoreless until Alex Verdugo cracked a two-run homer off pitcher Michael Kopech to put the Bronx Bombers on the board 4-2 at the bottom of the ninth inning.The Yankees will have to bring their A-game to the Yankee Stadium tonight to avoid the four-game sweep at home.

History does not favour New York in this situation as they have lost the World Series seven times in a row to the LA Dodgers. The latter won their last World Series against the Yankees in 1981.

For “Jazz” the storybook second half of his MLB season is at risk of coming to an anticlimactic end. He is just the second Bahamian since the late Ed Armbrister to make it to this level. He played in