LETTER Create positivity at work

EDITOR, The Tribune.

The old adage, “When you dig one hole, make sure you dig two,” reminds us that harm intended for others often rebounds on the one who initiates it. In the workplace, this warning speaks volumes about the destructive power of gossip. When gossip infiltrates an organisation, it poisons the atmosphere, creating a toxic environment that affects both individuals and the team as a whole.

Gossip in the workplace, whether from management or staff, is not only unprofessional but unproductive. It breeds distrust, resentment, and hostility, undermining the morale of dedicated employees and creating a divided workforce. When team members spend valuable time engaging in rumour-mongering, it detracts from the focus and energy that could be channeled into collaborative, constructive work. The resulting lack of trust and sense of instability can lead to reduced productivity and even a high turnover of capable but unhappy staff members.

Workplace leaders, in particular, must lead by example. When managers indulge in gossip or fail to discourage it, they implicitly set a tone that condones such behaviour. Likewise, staff should resist the temptation to engage in or spread harmful narratives about others. Instead, it is essential to foster a culture of teamwork, respect, and open communication, where issues are addressed directly and professionally, rather than through back-channel gossip.

Professional ethics should be the cornerstone of any workplace environment. When teams are built on mutual respect and transparent communication, they thrive, leading to improved morale, stronger collaboration, and a more enjoyable and productive work environment for everyone involved.

Every workplace should create a culture of positivity and sensitivity, where integrity and respect are foundational, paving the way for shared success and satisfaction.

SHERVONNE CASH-HOLLIS

Nassau,

October 27, 2024.