Ministry launches sports month

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture (MOYSC) has officially launched Sports Month 2024 under the theme “Ringing in a New Era of Sporting Excellence”.

The month of November is set to feature numerous exciting events and activities highlighted by the National Sports Awards and Hall of Fame Inductees Ceremony.

The month of sporting events begins with a church service at St Barnabas at 10am on November 3.

The service will be followed by the highly-anticipated National Sports Awards which takes place at 6:30pm on November 9 at the Andre Rodgers National Baseball Stadium.

Kelsie Johnson-Sills, the acting director of sports in the MOYSC, was thrilled to announce the start of Sports Month 2024.

“Today marks the start of a remarkable journey. One that brings us together in the spirit of competition, camaraderie and well being. Sports month is more than a showcase of athletic talent, it is a celebration of teamwork, character-building and resilience.

“I am thrilled to announce that this month will be filled with activities that will challenge our fitness, test our endurance and honour those who have selflessly contributed to the sports community. We recognise the dedication of those who remain active in the field along with the federations and stakeholders who provide the vital support system behind the scenes.”

The awards up for grabs at the National Sports Awards are junior and senior high school student athlete of the year (male and female), family island student athlete of the year (male and female), collegiate athlete of the year, national secondary athletic school of the year (junior and senior), community sports award, family island sports council of the year, youth national team of the year, national team of the year, national coach of the year, federation of the year, league of the year, tourism impact award, Bahamas Olympic Committee award, Leevan Sands Courage award, athletes of the year with a disability award, national sportsmanship award, Minister of Sports Award for excellence and Prime Minister Award for National Pride.

“As we kick off this month, let’s commit to upholding the true spirit of sportsmanship and creating memories that will last a lifetime. Here’s to an inspiring and unforgettable sports month,” she said.

The Hall of Fame Induction ceremony will commence at 6:30pm on November 22 at the Baha Mar Resort.

The list of 2024 Hall of Fame inductees features a group of decorated pioneers in the sporting world.

This year’s inductees are AF Adderley, Gary Bain, Oswald Brown, Nelson Chipman, Linda Ford, Sir Kendal Isaacs, Barbara Knowles, Randy Rolle, Rudolph Swaby, Stephen Hanna, Neko Grant, Dawn Knowles, Douglas Collins, Arthur Reggie Knowles and Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis.

Additionally, for the first time ever a national team will be inducted into the National Sports Hall of Fame. The women’s national softball team that competed at the 1990 ISF Women’s World Championship will receive the Golden Glove honours next month.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg expressed the importance of honouring athletes of the past, present and future.

“It is both a privilege and a pleasure to officially launch sports month under this year’s inspiring theme ‘Ringing in a new era of sporting excellence’. This theme so perfectly encapsulates not only our commitment to progress but also our deep pride and remarkable achievement that have come to define Bahamian sports on the world stage.

“I take this time to acknowledge figures such as Jonquel Jones who is the first Bahamian to win the WNBA Finals and be named WNBA Finals MVP. This is ‘Ringing in a new era’. I think about Jazz Chisholm who’s dynamic presence in Major League Baseball has captured the attention and the hearts of the world…These individuals and many more serve as brilliant examples of Bahamian talent shining brightly around the world,” he said.

Bowleg added that while the new era of sporting excellence is exciting, it is important to remember those that have paved the way to get to this point of success.

“As we embrace this new era, it is important to remember the fundamental work of those who have come before them. The dedication of such pioneers who have built the foundation upon which today’s athletes now stand. Their groundbreaking contributions remind us that every achievement rests upon the legacy of those who have paved the way, fostering the spirit of resilience and community that propels us forward. Throughout sports month, we will honour our legacy, celebrate our present success and inspire future generations,” he said.







