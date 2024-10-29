Munroe dismisses Cartwright’s call for Parliamentary Select Committee on crime

By RASHAD ROLLE

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe dismissed St Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright’s renewed calls for a Parliamentary Select Committee on crime following the country’s recent murders.

He pointed yesterday to an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) study on crime motives initiated during the Minnis administration.

He said motives for most murders are already documented and expressed scepticism about what a new committee would contribute, emphasising societal responsibility in crime prevention. He reiterated that the government’s five-pillar crime strategy — covering prevention and policing — is a globally recognised model previously outlined by the Prime Minister and himself.

Mr Cartwright on Sunday urged national leaders to take urgent, united action to address what he described as a deepening crime crisis.

He said the proposed committee would have legislative powers to investigate the “multi- faceted, multilayered” causes of crime in The Bahamas, examining societal, judicial, and cultural factors driving violence, and making recommendations for solutions.

In a press statement, he emphasised that confronting the surge in crime requires a coalition of leaders from government, religious, civic, and community sectors to address the fundamental issues underlying the violence plaguing communities, especially among young people.

“We all have a responsibility as political, religious, civic, and community leaders to stand up and come together for the good of our nation and future generations of Bahamians,” he said. “We must all do more!”

Mr Cartwright stressed that while modifications to law enforcement are crucial, they alone are insufficient to suppress gun violence and overall crime. Instead, he argued, an effective strategy must address the root causes and incentives that lead individuals toward crime, particularly focusing on younger citizens.

The opposition MP described the crime situation as a shared national responsibility that requires “collective determination and fortitude” from leaders and citizens alike.

“This crime crisis will not be solved overnight or in any significant way with solely unilateral efforts,” Mr Cartwright noted. “We must act now, as further delay will continue to cause irreparable damage to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and the Bahamian people.”