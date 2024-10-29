Murder count passes 100 - what now?

THE hundredth murder of the year took place yesterday. And the 101st. And the 102nd.

No single murder is any more or less important a number than any other – and yet it does represent the grim toll that continues to be exacted on our streets.

Year after year, we have seen the murder total exceed 100. In previous years, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander has talked of being hopeful we would not exceed that total of 100 in previous years – but we have. This year, we have passed it before October is out.

Yesterday, at the scene of the triple murder in Fox Hill that brought us to the current total of 102 murders, the commissioner called the latest shooting “very bold” and warned the public that even being around criminals could make them targets.

The intended target, he said, had run away from the shooting – while three men who were at the scene were gunned down.

He warned Airbnb owners to be vigilant as criminals could be using their properties to hide.

Meanwhile, the mother of a man shot on Saturday said her son was not the intended target of that shooting. She recalled how he had gone to buy a soda, saying: “Mummy, I coming right back.”

He never returned.

So what are we going to do about it?

Well, FNM MP Shanendon Cartwright called for a Parliamentary Select Committee on crime. National Security Minister Wayne Munroe dismissed the call out of hand. Mr Munroe said that motives for most murders are already well documented and cast doubt on what a new committee would contribute. He expressed confidence in the government’s “five-pillar” crime strategy, saying it was a globally recognised model. The murder tally having passed 100 again would suggest it either isn’t working yet or more needs to be done. Mr Munroe has presided over successive years of triple digits in murder counts, and little seems to be changing.

On this page, FNM leader Michael Pintard puts forward his suggestions – though some, such as speeding up trials come with no price tag attached.

What is clear is that the status quo must not remain.

More of the same means more murders. More of the same means no hope for too many of our young men in particular. More of the same means retaliation upon retaliation.

Commissioner Fernander said at yesterday’s crime scene that 178 men are currently out on bail for murder.

That is 178 families waiting for justice – and that is only the ones out on bail. That is 178 cases waiting to be heard by the courts. That is 178 possibilities for revenge killings rather than waiting for a justice system too clogged up.

There is no point talking about five pillars when the walls are crumbling around us.

What are we doing? Not enough. By the commissioner’s own measuring stick of hoping for fewer than 100 murders a year, we are failing. And if we fail, then what do we change? What will we do that is different?

In the House of Assembly, Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell responded on the issue of crime, asking what more would you have the government do?

This triple murder took place in Fox Hill, Mr Mitchell’s constituency.

More does need to be done. And if the party in office is out of ideas, the electors will take note.