Police superintendent charged with rape

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 42-year-old police superintendent was jailed yesterday after allegedly sexually assaulting a 25-year-old woman last week.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned Superintendent Kyle Capron on a rape charge.

The defendant was interdicted at police headquarters before his late afternoon court appearance.

Capron appeared downcast throughout the proceedings as fellow officers and press members looked on.

The incident reportedly took place in New Providence on October 23, involving a 25-year-old woman.

The accused was informed that his case would advance to the Supreme Court via a vol- untary bill of indictment (VBI).

Capron will be held at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is potentially issued on March 6, 2025.

Attorney Bjorn Ferguson represented the defendant, with Inspector Deon Barr serving as the prosecutor.