Shiver sent to jail after bail breach

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

LINDSAY Shiver was remanded to prison yesterday after a judge revoked her bail, citing repeated violations of bail conditions and involvement in pre-trial publicity.

This decision follows similar action against Terrance Bethel, 30, one of the two Abaco men with whom she allegedly conspired to kill her husband.

Shiver, 37, Bethel, and Faron Newbold Jr, 29, were charged last year with conspiracy to commit murder. Authorities allege the trio plotted to kill Shiver’s husband, Robert Shiver, on July 16, 2023, after uncovering the scheme during a separate investigation in Guana Cay.

Senior Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson initially granted Shiver $100,000 bail under strict conditions, including electronic monitoring, an 8pm to 6am curfew, a 100ft distance from the complainant and witnesses, and a restriction on foreign travel without court approval.

Justice Grant-Thompson revoked Shiver’s and Bethel’s bail yesterday, noting their “blatant disregard” for the bail terms.

In December, the court adjusted Shiver’s bail conditions to allow her to travel within the United States, provided she avoided the state of Georgia, where her husband resides, except for custody and divorce proceedings.

She was required to stay at her Alabama residence.

On October 3, 2024, Justice Grant-Thompson learned that Shiver and Bethel had appeared on Good Morning America, allegedly discussing the details of their yet-to-begin trial.

Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier, in her application to revoke their bail, argued that Shiver had left Alabama multiple times, violating court orders. Ms Frazier requested the pair be remanded due to these breaches.

Shiver and Bethel will remain at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services while awaiting the outcome of an appeal to overturn Justice Grant-Thompson’s decision.

Damian Gomez KC represented Shiver, and Ian Cargill represented Bethel.