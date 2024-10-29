The sports calendar October 29

TEE-OFF FOR HUNGER

THE Bahamas Feeding Network is scheduled to host its 3rd annual Tee-off For Hunger on December 9 with Fidelity as its title sponsor. The tournament will begin at 12:30pm at the Ocean Club Golf Course, Paradise Island. All interested players must register at https://app.eventcaddy.com/events/tee-off-for-hunger-2024/register. Players will be in teams of two and registration fee is $500.

BAPTIST SPORTS

FEDERATION TRACK MEET

THE Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation is scheduled to hold its Renee ‘Sunshine’ Curry-Davis Memorial Track and Field Classic on November 16 at Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium.The meet, hosted in conjunction with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture and the Bahamas Association of Certified Officials, will recognise Curry-Davis, a former executive of the BBSF, who was working as the director for track and field before her death this year.

Beginning at 9am, the meet will be geared for men and women competing in the under-7, under-11, under-15, under-20 under-30 open, under-50 open and masters 50-and-over categories as well as the clergy for pastors, ministers, evangelists and deacons. The entry deadline for teams to participate is Friday, November 1 and should be submitted to TEK Results via tmoss@locbahamas.org or contact Brent Stubbs at 426-7265 or email stubbobs@gmail.com. A technical meeting is set for 6pm on November 12 at the Bahamas Baptist College, Jean Street.

SOFTBALL

PUBLIC SERVICE

THE National Public Service Week Softball Tournament is slated to be played at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex until November 2.

Teams from the various Public Service Departments in the Bahamas Government will be participating. All teams interested in participating are urged to contact tournament coordinator Judy Hamilton for more details.