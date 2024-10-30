$4,500 bail on charge of grievous harm

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A MAN was granted bail yesterday after being accused of seriously injuring another man during a physical altercation last week.

Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs arraigned 52-year-old Brentwood Knowles on a charge of grievous harm.

Knowles allegedly caused serious injury to a man during a fight in New Providence on October 25.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Bail was set at $4,500, with one or two sureties required. As a condition of his release, Knowles must report regularly to the Grove Police Station.

The trial is scheduled to begin on November 13.