Bishop says he was shocked at rape charge against MP

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A RELATIVE of the complainant in North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish’s rape trial expressed shock over the allegations and said in court that he had previously encouraged the pair to marry.

Bishop Cedric Bullard, a resident of Cooper’s Town and the complainant’s uncle, served as the defence’s first and only witness before it rested its case. He described Cornish as a quiet man with no history of criminal behaviour, adding that he had never known him to be involved in fights or court proceedings.

Bishop Bullard, a marriage counsellor at his church, said he was stunned by the accusations against Cornish.

Under questioning by prosecutor Timothy Bailey, Bishop Bullard said Cornish regularly attended his church. However, he admitted he had not provided anger management counselling to Cornish or marriage counselling to the couple.

Prior to this testimony, the charges — including threats of death, two counts of rape, and two counts of assault — were reread, and Cornish again pleaded not guilty.

The complainant alleges these incidents occurred between January 20 and April 4, 2023, in Abaco and New Providence. During earlier testimony, she detailed two alleged assaults by Cornish in 2023, claiming he had pinned her down, raped her, spat in her face, and threatened to “put a bullet” in her head during a separate altercation months before.

She further alleged that Cornish had poked her in the eye and choked her during an argument over a phone call.

Justice Renae McKay is presiding, while Tai Pinder-Mackey and Linique Murphy-Grant represent Cornish. Closing arguments from the defence and prosecution are expected to be submitted.