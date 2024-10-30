Care home owner is held by police

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net





MERVIE Knowles, administer of Home Away From Home, was taken into police custody yesterday as part of fraud investigations, days after her actions concerning a former elderly resident at the senior care facility in Grand Bahama sparked a national uproar.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles, the officer in charge of the Grand Bahama District and northern Bahamas, said officers from the Criminal Investigation Department took Ms Knowles into custody on Tuesday for questioning.

“Her name became the attention of The Bahamas last week, and we have taken her into custody in connection with an alleged fraud complaint involving a former resident of the assisted living facility, Home Away From Home,” ACP Knowles said, adding police are conducting a thorough investigation.

“We know that there is much work to be done in this investigation, and we have a timeframe to keep her in custody,” she said. “But we need to be as thorough as possible with our investigation before we can talk about charges and putting her before the courts. At this time, we are focusing on the investigation and hoping that we can reach a successful conclusion.”

The Ministry of Social Services launched an investigation last week into allegations of elder abuse and financial exploitation after public outcry and claims that Ms Knowles exploited Ingrid Carey, allegedly taking control of her home, NIB benefits, and life insurance policy.

Ms Carey was removed from the facility last Friday and returned to the custody of her granddaughter, Philippa Carey, who accused Ms Knowles of illegally obtaining power of attorney over her grandmother and her assets.

Philippa Carey regained custody of Ingrid Carey after her aunt Sharon Thompson produced the original 2011 power of attorney document, giving her control of Ms Carey.

An agreement was also reached with Ms Knowles for the transfer and return of the house to the Careys.