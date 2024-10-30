Fatal fight leaves two relatives dead

By Keile Campbell

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

RBPF officers have launched an investigation after a fight with a cutlass left two relatives dead.

The fight that ended with the deaths of two men occurred on Muttonfish Drive, off Malcolm Road, yesterday.

According to Superintendent Jamal Evans, officer-in-charge of the Southeastern division, authorities responded to a call regarding an altercation between two men at a residence at around 5pm.

Upon arrival, officers found one man with severe lacerations to the neck and a second man lying lifeless inside the home. Both men were reportedly involved in a physical altercation that escalated when a cutlass was introduced.

The first man found later succumbed to his injuries while the second was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death.

No further details on the identities of those involved have been released at this time.

This latest double killing comes the night after a shooting on Step Street took the lives of three males