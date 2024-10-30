Leukaemia patient placed on probation after admitting to smoking hemp for pain

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A WOMAN recovering from leukaemia was placed on six months probation yesterday after admitting to smoking marijuana to manage pain.

Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms arraigned Daniela Palomino, 24, and Terrance Duncombe, 30, on two counts of possession of dangerous drugs.

The defendants were reportedly found with one ounce and eight grams of marijuana on Virginia Street on October 25.

Both pleaded guilty to the charges.

Ms Palomino explained to the magistrate that she used the drug to relieve pain during her recovery from leukaemia.

Both defendants were given a six-month probation period, with a breach carrying a one-month prison sentence. Mr Duncombe was ordered to attend drug counselling during this time.

Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson served as the prosecutor.