Man accused of raping a woman suffering with a mental disorder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A 31-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman with a mental disorder on two occasions this year.

Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans arraigned Wayne Williams on two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a person suffering from a mental disorder.

Williams is accused of engaging in unlawful sexual intercourse with the woman twice between January 1 and May 31.

The court told Williams that his case would proceed to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He will remain in custody at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the VBI is expected to be served on March 3, 2025.

The defendant was represented by Glendon Rolle, with Inspector S Coakley serving as the prosecutor.