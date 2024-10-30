Man believed to be target of Fox Hill shooting released

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net





THE man police believe was the intended target of Monday’s deadly Fox Hill shooting was released from custody yesterday, according to National Security Minister Wayne Munroe.

“Unless an application is made to revoke his bail, unless he surrenders his bail, there will be no basis to keep him in custody,” he said.

Tuesday’s violent attack at a roadside garage on Step Street resulted in the killing of three men, taking the murder count for the year to 102.

Although the shooting is among the deadliest single shooting incidents in the country’s history, there was little reaction yesterday in public or on social media regarding the men who were killed. On Step Street, residents told The Tribune the slain men were not residents of Fox Hill.

Police identified one of the victims as Christopher Strachan, 34, of Lady Slipper Avenue. The identities of the other victims have yet to be confirmed as authorities await next of kin notification.

In April 2021, a mass shooting on Jerome Avenue resulted in the deaths of six men shortly after one of them was released from custody.

In December 2013, a drive-by shooting in Fox Hill left four people dead and several injured when assailants fired on a crowd gathered for a community event.