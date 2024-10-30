PM warns murder case backlog could take up to a decade to clear

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Chief Reporter
PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis warned that it could take up to a decade to clear the country’s backlog of murder trials, even as his administration pursues initiatives to accelerate proceedings.
He expressed concern over the “overwhelming” number of people out on bail for murder, noting that “the system can only accommodate so many” and emphasising that the justice system is already stretched thin by long trial processes.
His remarks followed Monday’s shooting in Fox Hill, which left three men dead. Police believe the victims were bystanders caught in an attack aimed at a man out on bail for murder.
Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander told reporters that 178 people are on bail for murder. He renewed his call for stricter bail conditions in murder cases.
Mr Davis acknowledged the challenges of managing over 170 people on bail for a serious crime, especially as more cases continue to be added.
He described the retaliatory nature of recent killings as “worrisome” and “challenging to prevent,” saying, “Persons are being disrupted, but yet still, they find a way to exact what they want to and it’s very troubling.”
He said his administration has taken steps to tackle crime, including appointing more judges and implementing judge-only trials in some cases to speed up the court process. Still, he admitted that these changes will not yield immediate results.
He said officials won’t be discouraged.
“Change takes time to take root,” he said.
Earlier this year, the Davis administration introduced the Trial by Judge Alone Act, which allows defendants to waive their right to a jury trial in favour of a bench trial. However, some defence lawyers said it is highly unlikely that defendants would pursue this option.
The administration has also amended the Supreme Court Act to increase the number of judges from 20 to 25, aiming to enhance the court’s capacity.
JackArawak 4 hours, 58 minutes ago
This is a direct result of decades of inefficiency and neglect by both parties.
Sickened 1 hour, 44 minutes ago
number of judges from 20 to 25? That's a serious solution for speeding up trials??? My Lord we are doomed. As we will most likely have on average 100 murders a year and each judge can hear maybe 10 murder trials a year, plus we have a backlog of at least a couple of hundred, then we need to be hiring at least 20 judges immediately just make a serious dent. With only 5 new judges then the PM is right, this will be going on for 10 years with just the backlog we have now. In two years we're going to be twice as backlogged.
I'm not sure why the PLP want to spend plenty money on bloated contracts without first getting the fundamentals in our country running properly.
Corruption runs deep like some of our waters.
TalRussell 25 minutes ago
"A crying shame!" -- It could add even decades more of judges time to clear the country’s backlog of Leukemia patients being placed on probation after admitting to smoking hemp for pain -- And others for selling coconut water, -- And for grocery shoplifting that's for eatin' and not for reselling purposes and, and among other things of necessity" and so forth." -- A colony of Christians' -- We is not. -- Yes?
