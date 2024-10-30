PM warns murder case backlog could take up to a decade to clear

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net





PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis warned that it could take up to a decade to clear the country’s backlog of murder trials, even as his administration pursues initiatives to accelerate proceedings.

He expressed concern over the “overwhelming” number of people out on bail for murder, noting that “the system can only accommodate so many” and emphasising that the justice system is already stretched thin by long trial processes.

His remarks followed Monday’s shooting in Fox Hill, which left three men dead. Police believe the victims were bystanders caught in an attack aimed at a man out on bail for murder.

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander told reporters that 178 people are on bail for murder. He renewed his call for stricter bail conditions in murder cases.

Mr Davis acknowledged the challenges of managing over 170 people on bail for a serious crime, especially as more cases continue to be added.

He described the retaliatory nature of recent killings as “worrisome” and “challenging to prevent,” saying, “Persons are being disrupted, but yet still, they find a way to exact what they want to and it’s very troubling.”

He said his administration has taken steps to tackle crime, including appointing more judges and implementing judge-only trials in some cases to speed up the court process. Still, he admitted that these changes will not yield immediate results.

He said officials won’t be discouraged.

“Change takes time to take root,” he said.

Earlier this year, the Davis administration introduced the Trial by Judge Alone Act, which allows defendants to waive their right to a jury trial in favour of a bench trial. However, some defence lawyers said it is highly unlikely that defendants would pursue this option.

The administration has also amended the Supreme Court Act to increase the number of judges from 20 to 25, aiming to enhance the court’s capacity.