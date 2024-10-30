Remanded on charges of rape and burglary

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A 45-year-old man was remanded in custody yesterday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman during a home invasion earlier this month.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned Mike Dwayne Rahming on charges of rape and burglary.

The defendant is accused of breaking into a woman’s residence in New Providence and assaulting her on October 20.

Rahming was informed that his case would proceed to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He will remain in custody at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is potentially served on March 6, 2025.

Attorney Alphonso Lewis represented the accused, while Inspector Deon Barr served as the prosecutor.