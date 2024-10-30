Stayin’ alive: Chisholm Jr, NY Yankees ‘steal’ Game 4

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

Bahamian third baseman Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm Jr and the New York Yankees will live to fight another day in the Major League Baseball World Series.

After dropping their first three games of the series, the Bronx Bombers staved off elimination with a stellar 11-4 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Yankee Stadium last night.

The MLB Series is now 3-1, in favour of the LA Dodgers, and the Yankees will hope to be just the second team since the 2004 Boston Red Sox to overcome an 0-3 hole in the World Series.

Flashy Yankees third baseman Chisholm Jr had a much better showing on Tuesday night. He finished the game 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base.

First baseman Freedie Freeman launched his third consecutive homer in this year’s World Series to put the Dodgers ahead 2-0 at the top of first inning.

While the Dodgers were looking to complete a four-game sweep, the Bronx Bombers got a stunning grand slam from Anthony Volpe in the third inning to seize a 5-2 advantage and never look back.

Volpe homered deep to the left centre while Aaron Judge, “Jazz” and Giancarlo Stanton all scored runs.

The Dodgers closed the deficit to 6-4 with two runs in the sixth inning.

Will Smith homered to right centre off a pitch from Luis Gil and Freeman grounded into a fielder’s choice to second. Austin Wells and Gleybor Torres piled on homers of their own for the Yankees.

The Bronx Bombers put the nail in the coffin against the Dodgers in the eighth inning where they drove in five more runs

New York collectively was batting .186 in the series before last night and had only scored seven runs combined in the first three games.

Last night was a different story as the Yankees batted .265 with 11 runs scored.

Game five will be just as important as game four for the New York Yankees. New York ended a seven-game losing streak against the Dodgers that goes all the way back to 1981.

Chisholm, the second Bahamian to compete in the MLB World Series, got the first World Series win of his MLB career.

During this postseason campaign, “Jazz” is batting .176 with 9 hits, one homer and an RBI.

Game five of the MLB World Series will be played tonight at 8:08pm in the Yankee Stadium.