Annual homecoming announced for UB North in GB

AS the University of The Bahamas North prepares to move to its new downtown campus in the Kipling Building early next month, officials announced plans for its annual Homecoming Block Party, scheduled for Friday, November 8.

UB students, alumni, and the community are invited to a night of tradition and excitement at the new campus starting at 8pm.

Rickelle Albury, acting Director of UB North Division of Advancement, said attendees will see the progress of renovations.

“We are scheduled to move in early November, and this allows people to see the upgrades to the current building,” she said.

The University of The Bahamas North (UB North) acquired the Kipling Building in Freeport’s downtown as part of its relocation and redevelopment plans after Hurricane Dorian devastated its East Grand Bahama campus in 2019.

The purchase, finalised in March 2022, marks a significant step in the institution’s mission to offer a stable and accessible educational hub for students in Grand Bahama. This move not only provides UB North with a new campus location but also brings UB’s presence into the heart of Freeport, promising to revitalise the downtown area.

According to Mishael Prince, Administrative Assistant to the Dean of Students, this year’s homecoming event promotes community engagement by bringing together current students, alumni, and the community.

“This is a part of the university’s 50th anniversary celebration, and we wanted to make it special for students and alumni, especially as we are transitioning to our new campus. We wanted to have something that would bring people back home to UB North,” she said.

Ms Albury said the university is excited to have the Ministry of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation, the Grand Bahama Port Authority, CMT Tours & Travel, and Shawn Supreme Productions onboard as major sponsors.

UB North alum DJ Future will headline the event, with music by Just Ride, and Rumah as the event host.

In addition to the entertainment, there will be food trucks and tent vendors, and various activities, including a photo booth, body painting, and a gaming experience by MOVMOUR Mobile Gaming.

Homecoming merchandise can be obtained through the university’s website or at the UB North Administrative offices located in the Teachers Credit Union Building while supporting local vendors at the event.