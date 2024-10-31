Christie and Maynard stay quiet on Izmirlian $1.6bn judgement

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net





FORMER Christie administration officials who were involved in the country’s approach to Sarkis Izmirlian’s conflict with China Construction America over Baha Mar have not reacted publicly to a New York judge’s decision awarding Mr Izmirlian $1.6bn in damages.

The judge concluded that CCA acted in bad faith by misleading Mr Izmirlian about the timeline for completing the Baha Mar project, ultimately leading to its 2015 bankruptcy.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie declined to comment on the ruling, which CCA has castigated and appealed.

“No, no,” Mr Christie told reporters at the House of Assembly.

Former Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson also declined to comment when approached by reporters this week.

Judge Andrew Borrok found that “the evidence establishes” a $2.3m payment from CCA to Notarc Management Group — a company run by Leslie Miller, son of Sir Baltron Bethel — was intended to “curry favour” and “gain access” to Mr Christie’s senior policy advisor and the Bahamian government during the height of the Baha Mar dispute.

In defending its work, the Chinese state-owned contractor has blamed Mr Izmirlian, his BML Properties vehicle and the executive team for mismanaging the development and its budget.

“The lower court’s decision is by no means the last word in this matter, and the action we have taken to begin the appeal process is the first step towards correcting a ruling that misapplies basic principles of New York law, misconstrues core facts, and completely overlooks the consistently tireless construction work done by CCA Bahamas that ultimately completed the Baha Mar Resort,” a CCA spokesperson said in a statement.

“Through its own irresponsible actions, BML Properties caused itself to overborrow, overspend, and overextend, then brought about its own losses by unilaterally and secretly putting the project into a wrongful bankruptcy behind the backs of its partners and the Bahamian government.”