Commission chair defuses pharmacists controversy

The Consumer Protection Commission’s chairman yesterday moved to defuse the growing controversy with pharmacists by clarifying that his comments on expired medicines did not refer to them.

Senator Randy Rolle, in a statement, explained that he was referring to medications being sold past their ‘use-by’ date by food stores - not members of the Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association (BPA). In his remarks at a Monday press conference, he had described such businesses as “drug stores” - a phrase that commonly means pharmacies.

“Beyond grocery stores, we observed that some Over-the-Hill counter medication in drug stores was outdated, which also poses a health risk,” Mr Rolle had said. “To address these violations, we intend to leverage existing laws to compel retailers to improve their practices.

“We are also recommending to government through our minister [Michael Halkitis, minister of economic affairs] to establish fixed penalties, creating a more straightforward process for imposing fines on those who violate these standards. What the consumer infers from these findings is that retailers have somewhat laxed or are arbitrarily complying with the laws of the land.

“This is primarily due to regulators and some enforcement agencies failing to act as legislatively empowered to do so. Our findings clearly indicate a pressing need for enhanced oversight of providers in this country to protect consumers effectively,” Mr Rolle added.

“By not regularly being seen by providers, and actively engaging with them and enforcing regulations, we as entities have dropped the ball. But this will be a thing of the past for the CPC. We will be doing our job and canvassing various businesses from all sectors within our jurisdiction to ensure that consumer rights are respected and upheld.”

Mr Rolle’s comments provoked a withering reply from Dr Marvin Smith, the Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association’s (BPA) president, who on Tuesday branded talk of a partnership with the Consumer Protection Commission as “laughable” as he accused its chairman of throwing the sector “under the bus”.

“You can’t call for partnership after you try to throw us under the bus. That’s the equivalent of saying: ‘Well, since I’ve already mistreated you, we might as well try to be friends now.’ That makes no sense. The BPA is clear about this: Partnership must be based on mutual respect and trust,” Mr Smith said.

Mr Smith yesterday told Tribune Business that he and Senator Rolle had a cordial discussion via phone call to set the record straight. He said Mr Rolle informed him that he was referring to stores and “stated that he did not specifically refer to pharmacies”.

“We had a very cordial and productive discussion, and he understands that the BPA will aggressively protect the reputation of our profession,” Mr Smith said. “We ended with the mutual promise of co-operation and respect as we move ahead.”

During the same press conference, a reporter referenced “Over the Hill pharmacies” and asked Mr Rolle what he meant when he said some of them were selling outdated medications. Mr Rolle did not correct the attendee to clarify that he was referring to “drug stores” and not pharmacies.

“Well again, some medication, they have a date best used by as well,” Mr Rolle answered. “And again, right now, I think the National Insurance Board has a committee that looks at these things. But again, as consumer protection and not working in silos, and being our brother’s keepers, we noticed that some of them were selling outdated medication.

“I don’t want to go into more detail than that but there was a number of them that, again, we communicated with the relevant agencies, we communicated with some store owners and, for the most part, we got a lot of buy-in and co-operation that they’re going to try and adjust these practices.”

The Commission, in a statement, said some comments by Mr Rolle “may have been taken out of context, leading to misunderstandings about our intentions.” It added: “At the press conference, CPC representatives discussed the importance of collaboration with various stakeholders and emphasised our commitment to engaging in educational campaigns that encourage businesses to uphold best practices.

“Our goal is to work co-operatively with all entities to ensure the highest standards for Bahamian consumers. To be clear, the CPC categorically denies any allegations suggesting we attempted to misrepresent or criticise the Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association,” the Commission added.

“During our remarks, we made no references to pharmacies or pharmacy operations, nor did we imply any criticism of licensed pharmacists. Our comments were specifically directed at concerns surrounding some ‘over-the-hill’ stores that sell over-the-counter medications, which operate distinctly from licensed pharmacies.

“The CPC remains open and eager to engage with all relevant stakeholders, including the Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association, to explore opportunities for partnership that will benefit consumers and foster a safer, more informed marketplace. We are committed to a constructive dialogue to support and advance consumer protection initiatives in a spirit of transparency and mutual respect.”