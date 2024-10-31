Cornish jury asked who they believe

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





THE lawyer for North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish labelled the complainant in his client’s rape trial a “liar” and a “woman scorned” during closing arguments last week, while the prosecution countered that she had been “bullied and battered” by Cornish.

The contrasting claims emerged as attorneys Tai Pinder-Mackey and prosecutor Timothy Bailey addressed the nine-member jury with their final remarks.

Mrs Pinder-Mackey, Cornish’s defence lawyer, advised the jury to deliver an objective verdict, asserting that Cornish was the true victim.

She emphasised what she deemed inconsistencies in the complainant’s account, noting that the complainant’s mother allegedly corroborated Cornish’s claim that any contact with her eye was accidental.

Pinder-Mackey accused the complainant of using this “bogus accident” to fabricate further allegations against her client. She criticised the police investigation as “shoddy” and lacking proper examination, particularly the absence of physical evidence such as a rape kit, blood samples, or forensic documentation.

Highlighting other alleged discrepancies, Mrs Pinder-Mackey argued that the case relied solely on “he said, she said” evidence.

She also questioned the complainant’s credibility by noting inconsistencies regarding a secondary phone, timeline discrepancies, and her account of when she and Cornish began their relationship.

She questioned why the complainant allowed Cornish into her home after allegedly being assaulted, asserting that Cornish’s status as a sitting MP in Abaco did not justify her reluctance to report the alleged assault locally.

Meanwhile, prosecutor Timothy Bailey stood firmly by the complainant’s account, asserting that she had testified honestly and consistently under intense questioning.

Prosecutor Bailey portrayed Cornish as controlling and manipulative in their relationship, highlighting alleged incidents where Cornish had taken the complainant’s phone or used threats and physical aggression to control her.

Bailey described her as a victim of abuse who had finally found the courage to confront “the monster.” He urged the jury to find Cornish guilty based on her testimony and the control he exerted over her life.

He pointed to multiple instances the complainant described in her testimony, detailing how Cornish allegedly pinned her down, spat on her, threatened her with violence, and physically harmed her during confrontations in Abaco and New Providence.

He argued that the defendant’s alleged behaviour reflected a pattern of intimidation and control, saying: “The decision is up to you on who to believe.”

Justice Renae McKay is presiding over the trial. The verdict was expected to be delivered that day.